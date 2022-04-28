HCA agrees to acquire urgent care chain

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare signed an agreement to acquire Richmond, Va.-based BetterMed, an urgent care practice with 12 locations, Tim McManus, president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division, confirmed to Becker's.

The deal is not final, he added. The HCA Healthcare Capital Division has locations in Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire and Virginia, according to its website.

"Throughout our discussion, we have been impressed by the high quality, compassionate and efficient care provided by BetterMed's providers and employees, and we look forward to working closely together to support their efforts in our communities," Mr. McManus said.



The deal is anticipated to close in the summer, BetterMed CEO Mark Johnson told Richmond Bizsense.