Georgia health system expedites hospital takeover amid rising losses

Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System has expedited its takeover of Demorest, Ga.-based Habersham Medical Center as Habersham continued to bleed money, according to a July 5 Atlanta Business Chronicle report.

The takeover of Habersham Medical Center will add 53 beds to Northeast Georgia Health system for a total of 852 hospital beds, plus an 84-bed skilled nursing facility and a home health agency, according to the report.

Northeast Georgia Health took over management of the Habersham facility in January.

Habersham said it paid out more than $400,000 in severance packages to four executives let go in April, including the CEO.