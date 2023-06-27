Struggling Georgia hospital pays out $400K+ in severance to execs

Demorest, Ga.-based Habersham Medical Center paid out more than $400,000 in severance to four executives it let go in April, as the hospital prepares to be taken over by Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, nowhabersham.com reported June 27.

In December, Habersham County transferred $1.5 million to the hospital to keep it open. The precarious situation caused leaders to expedite the Northeast Georgia Health System's takeover of the hospital.

In April, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County voted to lay off Tyler Williams, president and CEO; Angie Harpold, COO and vice president of operations; Kesha Clinkscale, vice president of culture and wellness; and Susan McCrary, director of finance.





Mr. Williams was paid out $238,000

Ms. Harpold was paid out $83,002

Ms. Clinkscale was paid out $76,003

Ms. McCrary was paid out $11,539

As of March 31, Habersham was operating at an unaudited loss of $3,873,218. Northeast Georgia will take over the hospital July 1.