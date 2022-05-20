6 hospital, health system deals called off this year

Six health system and hospital deals have been canceled so far this year, whether it be a scrapped merger or acquisition or the unwinding of a partnership.

1. Proposed Dartmouth Health, GraniteOne Health merger canceled

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health and Manchester, N.H.-based GraniteOne Health are canceling their proposed merger after the state Attorney General's Office said the move would violate the New Hampshire constitution, according to VTDigger.

2. Hackensack Meridian, Englewood withdraw merger plans

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood (N.J.) Health have dropped their merger plans, a spokesperson for Hackensack Meridian told Becker's.

3. Canyon Atlantic ends bid to buy 2 Pennsylvania hospitals

The prospective buyer of two shuttered Pennsylvania hospitals has filed a motion to end litigation to purchase the facilities, The Daily Local reported March 8.

4. Lifespan, Care New England withdraw merger application

The boards of Lifespan and Care New England — both based in Providence, R.I. — have decided to withdraw their merger application after the Federal Trade Commission made an announcement Feb. 17 it would file suit to block the deal.

5. Hoag, Providence to split: 5 things to know

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., and Providence, a Catholic health system based in Renton, Wash., said they would end their affiliation in January.

6. Trinity Health won't buy Tower Health hospital

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic has abandoned its plan to buy Tower Health's Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.