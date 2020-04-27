6 hospital deals called off or delayed

Below are six hospital transactions or partnerships that have been delayed or called off since Jan. 1, beginning with the most recent:

1. Beaumont, Summa Health delay merger

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is delaying its merger with Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaumont CEO John Fox said during a news briefing April 21.

2. North Carolina health systems call off partnership talks

Citing uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has ended talks about becoming a successor to Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health after Randolph emerges from bankruptcy.

3. New York hospital to split with Ascension after 18 years

St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., is slated to become an independent hospital after 18 years as a member of St. Louis-based Ascension.

4. Geisinger, AtlantiCare sever merger

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare have reached an agreement to part ways, the two health systems announced March 31.

5. Home healthcare providers abandon $1.25B deal amid FTC probe

Two home healthcare providers, Aveanna Healthcare and Maxim Healthcare Services, have terminated their proposed acquisition agreement, the Federal Trade Commission said.

6. FTC sues to block Jefferson Health-Einstein Healthcare merger

The Federal Trade Commission will sue to block the merger of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network, a deal that has been pending since 2018. The commission said it will seek a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent the deal.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020.