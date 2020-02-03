Home healthcare providers abandon $1.25B deal amid FTC probe

Two home healthcare providers, Aveanna Healthcare and Maxim Healthcare Services, have terminated their proposed acquisition agreement, the Federal Trade Commission announced last week.

Atlanta-based Aveanna announced its intent to acquire the home health division of Columbia, Md.-based Maxim Healthcare Services for $1.25 billion last February, according to Home Healthcare News.

FTC regulators said they had concerns over the deal's effect on nursing service competition. As a result, they launched an investigation that lasted several months.



The FTC investigation ended Jan. 30, after the home healthcare providers abandoned their deal.

"As a result of that investigation, staff had concerns about the transactio's potential anti-competitive effects," FTC Chairman Joseph Simons said in a prepared statement. "Now that the deal has been abandoned, patients and private-duty nurses will continue to benefit from competition between Aveanna and Maxim."

