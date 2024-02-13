Mass General physicians return to Steward hospital

Orthopedic and gastrointestinal physicians at Mass General Brigham have returned to their posts at two Steward hospital campuses after a two-week hiatus, a Mass General Brigham spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

In late January, Mass General Brigham pulled an unknown number of its physicians from Steward's Holy Family hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen, Mass., citing concerns about a low supply of surgical equipment.

The Somerville, Mass.-based system rescheduled two weeks' worth of orthopedic and gastrointestinal procedures as it waited for a supply restock. Patients were redirected to a nearby Mass General Brigham or community hospital, Tom Sequist, MD, chief medical officer of Mass General Brigham, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

On Feb. 9, the state's largest health system sent its physicians back following a resupply of surgical items and conversations about staffing and supplies, Boston Business Journal first reported. The physicians have resumed taking calls and performing emergency procedures, Dr. Sequist said in a statement.

When Mass General Brigham removed its employees from the hospitals, a spokesperson for Dallas-based Steward Health Care told Becker's it disagreed with the decision.

"The fact that one of the largest healthcare providers in Massachusetts rescinded their care underscores the fact that Steward hospitals do not receive the support they need, nor the recognition of the quality care they provide," the spokesperson said.

Becker's has reached out to both systems for comment and will update the story if more information becomes available.