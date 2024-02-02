Mass General physicians consider return to Steward

After Mass General Brigham pulled physicians out of two Steward hospital campuses in late January, the Somerville, Mass.-based system might send them back once surgical equipment is restocked, a spokesperson confirmed with Becker's.

On Jan. 26, Mass General said its physicians will no longer perform elective and emergency procedures or surgical cases at Steward Health Care's Holy Family Hospital campuses in Haverhill and Methuen, Mass. However, the system tentatively plans to reinstall the employees and resume procedures in mid-February.

"After hearing that certain surgical equipment may not be available, we made the decision to reschedule orthopedic and [gastrointestinal] procedures at Holy Family Hospital for the weeks of Jan. 29 and Feb. 5," Tom Sequist, MD, chief medical officer of Mass General Brigham, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Dr. Sequist added that his system is in daily contact with Holy Family Hospital and will inform patients once Mass General Brigham determines it is safe to resume procedures. Patients affected by the rescheduled surgeries are being redirected to a nearby Mass General or community hospital.

When Mass General pulled its physicians, which Dr. Sequist said is a "small number," Steward told Becker's it disagreed with the decision.

"The fact that one of the largest healthcare providers in Massachusetts rescinded their care underscores the fact that Steward hospitals do not receive the support they need, nor the recognition of the quality care they provide," a Steward spokesperson said, adding that health disparities could be worsened.

Steward, a Dallas-based system with 33 hospitals, was $50 million behind on rent at the end of 2023. It is looking to sell Holy Family Hospital and three other hospitals in Massachusetts, but the state's governor said Steward is "not going to be bailed out."

Becker's has reached out to Steward for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.