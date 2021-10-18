Illinois hospital regains level 2 trauma status 

Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., has regained its designation as a level 2 trauma center, according to an Oct. 15 Daily Herald report.

The facility lost the designation on Sept. 24 amid an anesthesiologist shortage after severing ties with their previous provider in August.

"We are pleased to share that the Illinois Department of Public Health has restored our level 2 trauma center designation, ensuring that our community has access to safe, high-quality trauma care close to home," the hospital said in a press release. "We are proud of our 133-year-long history as one of the region's most trusted healthcare partners, and we are committed to caring for our patients and our community for generations to come."