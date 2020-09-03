Bloomberg donates $100M to historically Black medical schools

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced Sept. 3 that he is donating $100 million to four historically Black medical schools, according to The New York Times.

The donation will be split among Charles R. Drew University of Science and Medicine in Los Angeles, Howard University College of Medicine in the District of Columbia, Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., and Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. The money will go to about 800 medical students, who will each receive up to $100,000 in grants.

Mr. Bloomberg said the broader aim of the donation is to help increase the number of Black physicians.

"By increasing the number of Black doctors, we hope this gift will help to save more Black lives and reduce the health problems that limit economic opportunity in Black communities," Mr. Bloomberg told The New York Times.

