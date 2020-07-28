35% of Americans have visited primary care physician since April, survey finds

Fewer Americans are visiting their primary care physicians, undergoing medical testing or seeing specialists during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey from The Beryl Institute and Ipsos.

The survey includes responses from a nationally representative group of 1,020 U.S. adults polled between June 23 and July 2.

Thirty-five percent of respondents reported visiting their primary care physician in the last three months, down 26 percentage points compared to the same survey conducted in December. Visits to specialists were down 18 percentage points over the same time period, while appointments for medical tests were down 21 percentage points. Overnight hospital stays were down 3 percentage points from December.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said they felt very or extremely comfortable visiting their primary care physician during the pandemic. Fifty-eight percent said they were somewhat or not comfortable at all with visiting a hospital.

To view the full survey, click here.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

64% of female physicians cite work-life balance as major career challenge: 4 takeaways

Viewpoint: No need to clap for healthcare workers — just wear a mask

Premed students call for MCAT to go virtual

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.