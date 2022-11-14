William Petasnick, former Froedtert CEO, dies at 76

William "Bill" Petasnick, former president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, died Nov. 8 at age 76, according to his obituary.

Mr. Petasnick helmed Froedtert Health for more than 19 years.

During his tenure, he "took our organization from a half-hospital operating in partnership with Milwaukee County to an academic medical center, health system and an integrated academic health network," Froedtert Health President and CEO Cathy Jacobson said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Mr. Petasnick also "never lost sight of the patient and was an early champion of data-driven quality efforts, leading the way to several Vizient top-performer recognitions and serving as a founder of the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership," said Ms. Jacobson. "He fostered collaboration among competitors, building organizations to drive quality and safety improvements and enhance access and coordination for underserved patients."

Before joining Froedtert Health, Mr. Petasnick held various roles including administrator of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City, and director of operations for the University of North Carolina Hospitals and Clinics in Chapel Hill, according to his obituary.

Additionally, he was chair of the American Hospital Association board of trustees in 2008 and received the AHA's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.

"Throughout his career, Bill was always focused on efforts to improve the lives of patients and create healthy communities," AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. "Bill was a friend, role model and mentor to so many people, including myself, and he made tremendous contributions to the AHA and our field."