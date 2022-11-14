Why CEO Dr. John Brumsted has forgone marketing calls

John Brumsted, MD, is looking back at his decadeslong career — including never making a marketing call — as he prepares to retire as president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network.

Dr. Brumsted has helmed UVM Health Network — an integrated system serving people in Vermont and Northern New York — since the network formed in 2011. Previously, he held roles at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, including chief medical officer, chief quality officer, an earlier appointment as interim CEO, and senior associate dean for clinical affairs at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, according to Vermont Business Magazine.

Dr. Brumsted said he has forgone marketing calls throughout his career.

In an interview published Nov. 13, he told Vermont Business Magazine: "I've said this in many forums. I've never made a marketing call. Every place I've gone into, our team was asked to go to talk about what we were doing, tell them our philosophy and see if they would join."

He also told the publication his goals when he began his tenure as CEO were to develop an integrated delivery system and make efforts to move from fee-for-service to value-based care.

Today, the University of Vermont Health Network includes the flagship University of Vermont Medical Center as well as five community hospitals, a children's hospital, a multispecialty physicians group, and a home health and hospice agency.

Dr. Brumsted will retire in late November, according to Vermont Business Magazine. Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as his successor.