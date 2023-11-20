Who should fix the broken healthcare system?

Americans' confidence in the healthcare system is waning, and they aren't sure who — if anyone — can repair it, according to a recent poll.

The fourth-quarter edition of the Keckley Poll, conducted for the Keckley Report by Centiment between Nov. 14-16, surveyed 817 adults regarding their trust in the U.S. health system.

A notable 69% of respondents agreed that the health system is "fundamentally flawed and in need of major change." One major issue the respondents noted was the cost of healthcare; 74% believe the federal government should impose price controls for hospital services, prescription drugs and insurance premiums. But although respondents want the government to get involved with cost control, 76% think politicians avoid dealing with healthcare issues due to their complexity and political risk.

Their answers displayed little trust in the health systems' willingness to regulate costs itself, with 60% of respondents expressing the belief that health system puts profits above patient care. Only 49% agreed that the majority of physicians care more about caring for their patients than their income.

When asked how much confidence they have in each stakeholder — insurance companies, hospitals, physicians, the federal government and national retail health companies — to "develop a plan for the U.S. health system that maximizes what it has done well and corrects its major flaws," respondents expressed the most faith in physicians. But even then, only 32.5% would put a great deal of trust in physicians to develop a workable solution.

Here's how each stakeholder stacked up, per Keckley's poll: