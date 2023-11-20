Who should fix the broken healthcare system?

Americans' confidence in the healthcare system is waning, and they aren't sure who — if anyone — can repair it, according to a recent poll.
The fourth-quarter edition of the Keckley Poll, conducted for the Keckley Report by Centiment between Nov. 14-16, surveyed 817 adults regarding their trust in the U.S. health system.
A notable 69% of respondents agreed that the health system is "fundamentally flawed and in need of major change." One major issue the respondents noted was the cost of healthcare; 74% believe the federal government should impose price controls for hospital services, prescription drugs and insurance premiums. But although respondents want the government to get involved with cost control, 76% think politicians avoid dealing with healthcare issues due to their complexity and political risk.
Their answers displayed little trust in the health systems' willingness to regulate costs itself, with 60% of respondents expressing the belief that health system puts profits above patient care. Only 49% agreed that the majority of physicians care more about caring for their patients than their income.
When asked how much confidence they have in each stakeholder — insurance companies, hospitals, physicians, the federal government and national retail health companies — to "develop a plan for the U.S. health system that maximizes what it has done well and corrects its major flaws," respondents expressed the most faith in physicians. But even then, only 32.5% would put a great deal of trust in physicians to develop a workable solution.
Here's how each stakeholder stacked up, per Keckley's poll:
|
% Trust and confidence
|
"A great deal"
|
"Not much/none"
|
Insurance companies
|
18.4%
|
38.4%
|
Hospitals
|
27.4%
|
20.7%
|
Physicians
|
32.5%
|
13.6%
|
Federal government
|
14.2%
|
43.5%
|
National retail health companies
|
21.3%
|
27.8%