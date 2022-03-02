White House to roll out next COVID-19 plan

The White House is set to release a COVID-19 preparedness plan March 2 centered on living alongside the virus while continuing to combat it, Reuters reports.

The preparedness plan's debut coincides with falling COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which President Joe Biden mentioned during his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

"We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19 where severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year," the president said.

The new plan will acknowledge an understanding that "COVID is unpredictable, but clear that we don't have to let COVID dominate our lives like it once did," a senior administration official told CNN. "It's really more about preparedness and less about emergency response."

It is the product of nearly two months of work by the White House's coronavirus response team and consultations with dozens of external experts, public health officials and governors, CNN reports.

The White House is balancing confidence and lingering caution in its COVID-19 planning, pointing to a path toward normalcy while also accounting for the possibility of new variants and the likelihood of future outbreaks among the unvaccinated.

Sources familiar with the latest preparedness plan told Politico that President Biden is determined to avoid a repeat of July 2021, when he declared "independence from the virus." The U.S. was hit with the delta variant surge weeks later.