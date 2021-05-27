What Black C-suite representation looks like at 100 US hospitals, 7 more diversity report findings

Diversity is limited in senior healthcare leadership, with Black executives represented most heavily in diversity/equity roles at top U.S. hospitals, a new report and framework released by the Chartis Group and National Association of Health Services Executives found.

For the report, the national healthcare consulting firm and nonprofit association of Black healthcare executives examined the diversity of leadership teams of 100 leading hospitals in the U.S. that are on the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll, 100 Great Hospitals list, and community-based and critical access hospitals. These organizations include academic medical centers, members of integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and safety-net hospitals. Data was based on publicly available information.

Eight findings:

1. Forty-six hospitals had at least one Black leader in a C-suite role.

2. Ten percent of total C-suite positions in the sample were filled by Black leaders.

3. Eighteen percent of hospitals had a common C-suite role filled by a Black leader.

4. Six percent of common C-suite positions were filled by Black leaders.

5. Executive roles with the highest percentage of Black leaders are: diversity/equity (81 percent Black), human resources (32 percent Black) and operations (12 percent Black).

6. Only 6 percent of CEOs are Black.

7. Black women make up 52 percent of diversity/equity executive roles, compared to 29 percent for Black men.

8. Researchers found no correlation between percentage of Black leaders in C-suite roles in hospitals and the percentage of Black people in a community.

Given the analysis findings, researchers provided actions healthcare organizations can take to move toward social justice, based on research and interviews with Black healthcare executives. This includes measuring how well the organization is addressing health disparities.

Access the full report here.