What 3,000 healthcare leaders told Philips they're expecting after the pandemic

Three thousand healthcare leaders told Philips what they are expecting in health IT after the pandemic era, according to a May report.

The report surveyed 3,000 healthcare leaders from 14 countries — 200 of whom were from the U.S. — between December and March.

Seven report findings:

Sixty-five percent of American respondents said they are facilitating a shift toward virtual care offerings.



Eighty-nine percent of American respondents said they are investing in telehealth.



Seven percent of American respondents said their healthcare facility needs to invest in implementing predictive healthcare technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. This is compared to the 26 percent of respondents worldwide who expressed such need, followed by 68 percent of French respondents and 62 percent of Singaporean respondents.



Fifty-seven percent of American respondents said they will invest in predictive healthcare technologies three years from now, compared to 40 percent of respondents worldwide, 78 percent of Indian respondents and 71 percent of Saudi respondents.



Forty-nine percent of respondents who are healthcare leaders from developed countries said difficulties with data management are a major barrier to the adoption of digital health technology.



Forty percent of respondents from developed countries said that lack of interoperability and data standards across technology systems and platforms is a major barrier to the adoption of digital health technology.



Thirty-six percent of respondents from developed countries said lack of training on how to utilize digital health technology is a major barrier to the adoption of digital health technologies.

