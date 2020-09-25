Trump signs executive orders on healthcare: 6 things to know

President Donald Trump on Sept. 24 signed two executive orders implementing his "America First Healthcare Plan."

Six things to know:

1. One of the executive orders is aimed at ensuring Americans with preexisting conditions retain healthcare coverage should the Supreme Court undercut the ACA, according to The Hill.

2. The president announced the executive action as his administration is backing a lawsuit to undo the ACA, which offers protections for people with preexisting conditions by prohibiting health insurers from denying coverage to people with known health conditions.

3. The order declares protecting people with preexisting conditions "the policy of the United States." However, it does not give any legislative guarantees that Americans would continue to have those protections if the ACA is undone by the Supreme Court, according to NBC News.

4. The president also announced an order aimed at preventing surprise medical bills. The order directs Congress to pass legislation banning surprise medical bills, and explore executive action if Congress fails to act by Jan. 1, according to The Hill.

5. Both Republicans and Democrats have been calling for action on surprise medical bills for more than a year, but haven't been able to reach an agreement, according to The Hill.

6. The president also announced Sept. 24 that his administration will allow importation of lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.



More articles on leadership and management:

NIH official to retire after public health leaders criticized online

West‌ ‌Virginia‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌apologizes‌ ‌to‌ ‌staff‌ ‌after‌ ‌community‌ ‌spread‌ ‌comments‌

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's influence on US healthcare policy: 5 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.