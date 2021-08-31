Tower Health shakes up hospital leadership: 4 things to know

Tower Health, a seven-hospital system based in West Reading, Pa., recently disclosed several hospital leadership team changes, including one CEO's resignation.

Four things to know:

1. Claire Mooney will step down as CEO of Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., and Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., Sept. 2 to take a position with another health system, Tower Health said in financial documents filed Aug. 27.

2. Stephen Tullman, CEO of Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital, will become CEO of Brandywine Hospital and Jennersville Hospital Sept. 3.

3. Richard Newell, CEO of Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital, will take on an expanded role Sept. 3 and serve as CEO of Phoenixville Hospital.

4. Tower Health said its treasurer Sean O'Connell is no longer with the health system. Robert Ehinger, the health system's senior vice president of financial operations, is assuming the treasurer role.