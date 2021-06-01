To retain women, hospital leaders should consider these 4 child care policies

Hospital leaders trying to mitigate workforce shortages should consider these four child care policies to retain female workers, according to a May 28 article published in Harvard Business Review.

Women have been disproportionately affected by the burden of child care during the pandemic. More than 800,000 women left the workforce between August and September 2020, The New York Times reported. The pandemic has set women back five years, and in order to retain women in hospitals, leaders will have to step up and actively find ways to keep women in the workforce, the article said.

Four policies leaders should consider implementing:

Allow for more flexible work arrangements: Consider giving women a choice in the number of days they work at home, the time it takes to commute to and from work, expectations for meetings, desired availability, and time-off policies.



Acknowledge parents: Create a workforce culture that acknowledges parents, so they don't feel that they have to hide their child care challenges from work.



Address the gender pay gap: Women earned, on average, 82 cents for every $1 earned by men, according to recent U.S. Census data.



Reexamine your benefits: Implement time-off policies for home-schooling. Consider employee assistance programs, bereavement support and mental health assistance for increased stress.

