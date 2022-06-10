The healthcare CEOs putting their names on the dotted line for gun safety

In the wake of recent shootings, healthcare executives are calling for gun safety and changes to address gun violence.

This includes executives from New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota, who joined business leaders across the U.S. in urging the Senate to pass legislation on the issue.

"The gun violence epidemic represents a public health crisis that continues to devastate communities — especially Black and brown communities — and harm our national economy," the leaders wrote in a letter sent to lawmakers June 9 from CEOs for Gun Safety. "All of this points to a clear need for action: the Senate must take urgent action to pass bold gun safety legislation as soon as possible in order to avoid more death and injury."

Separately, the CEOs of 10 Minnesota health systems have declared gun violence a public health crisis in a joint statement June 8 and are collaborating on gun violence solutions.

The efforts come as shootings have occurred on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Okla., at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., in recent weeks. There have also been other violent events in recent weeks at healthcare facilities.

The following healthcare executives signed the letter to lawmakers:

Richard Isaacs, MD, CEO and executive director, The Permanente Medical Group, president and CEO, The MidAtlantic Permanente Medical Group, PC, Kaiser Permanente

Michael Dowling, president and CEO, Northwell Health

Marc Gorelick, MD, president and CEO, Children's Minnesota

The following Minnesota healthcare executives are collaborating on solutions: