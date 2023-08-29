The career backgrounds of 3 CFOs recently hired for CEO roles

Several hospitals have recently appointed former CFOs to CEO roles. Here are the work histories of three recent CFO-to-CEO hires:

1. Ashley Hindman was named CEO of Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C., and Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C., after joining the Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare hospitals as CFO in 2019.

Prior to joining those hospitals, Mr. Hindman spent nearly nine years in financial roles at hospitals owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to his LinkedIn page. His first role at CHS was controller of Spartanburg, S.C.-based Mary Black Health System in 2011. He became CFO of Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Wesley Medical Center in 2013 before being named CFO of Chester (S.C.) Regional Medical Center in 2014. In 2017, he was named CFO of Merit Health Madison in Canton, Miss.

Before that, Mr. Hindman spent four years at Greenville (S.C.) Hospital System, first as a reimbursement analyst in 2006 and then as manager of revenue cycle integrity and training in 2007.

2. Troy Christensen was named CEO of Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health after serving as CFO of neighboring Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, for the past decade. Prior to joining Madison Memorial, he served as CFO of Tooele, Utah-based Mountain West Medical Center from 2011 to 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. Before that, he was assistant CFO at Roswell-based Eastern New Mexico State Medical Center. He also served as controller and director of medical records at Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center from 2006 to 2008.

Outside of healthcare, Mr. Christensen served as a senior accountant at Albertsons from 2005 to 2006 and a facilities accountant at Micron Technology from 2000 to 2005.

3. Judi Fox was named CEO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center after serving in the role on an interim basis since November. Ms. Fox has served the hospital for 33 years, according to the newspaper, beginning her career there with collections positions when she was still in college. Most recently, she served as treasurer and CFO since 2016. Her previous roles at the hospital have included controller from 2000 to 2015, senior director of finance from 2015 to 2016.