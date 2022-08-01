The 10 men and 2 women on CHS' board

A comprehensive list of the men and women sitting on the corporate board of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System.
Note: Following Wayne Smith, names are in alphabetical order.
- Wayne Smith served as president and CEO of CHS from 1997 to 2021. He became chair of the board in 2001 and he is now the executive chair of the board as of 2021. He previously was the chair of the board of the Federation of American Hospitals and served as president and COO of Humana.
- Susan Brooks has been on the board since May 2022 and is a former congresswoman and U.S. attorney. Her experience includes serving as a U.S. representative for the 5th District in Indiana, where improvements in healthcare was her primary focus. Ms. Brooks also has an extensive background in tech, co-founding a technology caucus aimed at making the U.S. the top country for wireless 5G technology.
- John Clerico serves as lead director and has been on the board since 2003. Beginning in 2000, Mr. Clerico co-founded Chartmark Investments. He has also served on Global Industries' board of directors before coming to CHS, where he developed solutions for gas and oil offshore construction. Mr. Clerico holds experience as a chair, a CEO, a co-COO, CFO and treasurer, all from several industries over his career.
- Michael Dinkins has been on the board since December 2017. Current president and CEO of Dinkins Financial, Mr. Dinkins has formerly served on medical device outsource manufacturer Integer Holdings' board of directors. He later resigned from his board position with Integer Holdings to assume the company's executive vice president and CFO.
- James Ely III began with the board in 2009 and serves as chair of its audit and compliance and compensation committees. He is the founder and CEO of PriCap Advisors. Mr. Ely formerly served as managing director for JPMorgan.
- John Fry has been a member of the board since 2004, serving in its compensation and governance and nominating committees as a chair. Mr. Fry is also the president of Philadelphia-based Drexel University and is former president of Lancaster, Pa.-based Franklin & Marshall College. From 1995 to 2002, Mr. Fry was executive vice president for Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania and was part of Penn Medicine's executive committee.
- Joseph Hastings, DMD, has been with the board since 2021. Dr. Hastings has a private orthodontist practice in Mobile, Ala.. He has formerly served on the board of directors for Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.
- Tim Hingtgen serves as the CEO for CHS. Before he stepped into the position in 2021, he served as CHS' president and COO. He joined CHS in 2008 as vice president of operations.
- Elizabeth Hirsch has served on the board since 2012. She was previously vice president and controller of Praxair until retiring in 2016. Before her time with Praxair, Ms. Hirsch had 15 years of experience in corporate banking, mostly with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company.
- William Norris Jennings, MD, has been with the board since 2008. He spent 43 years as a family medicine physician and recently retired. He most recently practiced at KentuckyOne Health in Louisville and served on its quality committee.
- Dr. K. Ranga Krishnan has been on the board since 2017. He previously served as CEO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health and now serves as senior adviser to the CEO. Additionally, Dr. Krishnan is a psychiatry professor for Chicago-based Rush Medical College, where he was formerly a dean. Dr. Krishnan was the senior vice president of Rush University Medical Center, also in Chicago, from 2015 to 2019.
- H. James Williams, PhD, began with the board in 2015. Since 2016, Dr. Williams has served as president of Cincinnati-based Mount St. Joseph University teaching interdisciplinary arts and numerous graduate and doctoral courses. Prior to this, Dr. Williams was president of Nashville, Tenn.-based Fisk University. Dr. Williams has also served as a dean and accounting professor at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University.