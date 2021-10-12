Texas governor bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Oct. 11 banning any entity in the state, including private employers, from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination against anyone, including an employee or consumer, who objects "for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

The governor is also calling on the state legislature to pass a law with the same effect. The governor's office said the executive order would be rescinded once the legislation is passed.



"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," the governor said in a news release.