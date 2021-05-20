Tenet Massachusetts hospital exec tapped to lead the American College of Physicians

George Abraham, MD, chief of medicine at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., has been chosen as president of the American College of Physicians, the hospital said May 20.

Dr. Abraham, board-certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, is a professor of medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He is also an adjunct professor at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

"Dr. Abraham has been an integral physician leader at Saint Vincent Hospital for years, and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic was invaluable," Saint Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a news release. "The Saint Vincent Hospital team is proud of Dr. Abraham and his contributions to the medical community and the patients we care for. He is incredibly deserving of this appointment and will serve the American College of Physicians well."

Before being named American College of Physicians president for 2021-22, Dr. Abraham was elected as president-elect for a one-year term, according to the medical specialty organization.

He also served as chair of the college's board of governors and, before that, as governor of the college's Massachusetts Chapter.

Saint Vincent Hospital is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Read more about Dr. Abraham here.