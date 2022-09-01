Sutter Health executive named to Biden's infrastructure advisory council

President Biden has appointed 26 industry and government leaders to his national infrastructure advisory council. Conrad Vial, MD, chief clinical officer of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, is among them.

Dr. Sutter, a practicing cardiothoracic surgeon, has held various healthcare leadership roles throughout his career, according to an Aug. 31 White House news release. As Sutter Health's chief clinical officer, he aids in healthcare delivery for more than 3.5 million Northern Californians, the release said.

The council, established in 2001, advises the president on risk reduction and improving the security and resilience of the country's infrastructure, according to the release. It also conducts studies on topics related to disaster response, leadership coordination, national security and intelligence and workforce shortcomings.