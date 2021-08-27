Staff shortages riskier than unvaccinated workers, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals CEOs say

The CEOs of Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland-based University Hospitals said they are concerned that COVID-19 vaccine mandates may lead to an employee exodus and the effect it would have on patient care, according to an Aug. 26 cleveland.com report.

Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic, and Cliff Megerian, MD, CEO of University Hospitals, said Aug. 26 in a virtual forum they are considering a vaccine requirement for employees, but a potential loss of staff is a concern.

The CEOs said they worried that some healthcare workers would rather quit or be fired than get inoculated. Dr. Mihaljevic said hospitals are already understaffed, and losing healthcare employees during a public health crisis would jeopardize the Clinic's ability to provide care.

"This is something that is on everybody’s mind," Dr. Mihaljevic said.

Dr. Megerian said some facilities' COVID-19 vaccine mandates resulted in staff reductions when employees who did not get vaccinated were fired, but didn't provide specific examples, according to the report. University Hospitals does not want to add to the region's unemployment rate, Dr. Megerian said.

The health system is considering possible consequences for employees who refuse to be vaccinated, such as COVID-19 testing more than once a week, he said.

About 80 percent of caregivers at Cleveland Clinic have been vaccinated, and the Clinic continues to strongly encourage its caregivers to get vaccinated, Dr. Mihaljevic said.

Dr. Megerian said about 80 percent of University Hospitals employees have been vaccinated, and he expects that percentage to rise rapidly now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval.

"We don't believe that right now, with the minimal amount of [health system employees] who haven't yet decided to pursue the vaccine, that we're putting our patients in danger," Dr. Megerian said. "We just don't want to put our workforce in immediate danger of joblessness."