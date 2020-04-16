Spectrum Health Lakeland COO tests positive for COVID-19

The COO of Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, Mich., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Herald-Palladium.

Spectrum Health Lakeland COO Lowell Hamel, MD, tested positive the week of April 6. The hospital's president, Dr. Hamel's twin brother, shared the news in a statement to Spectrum Health Lakeland employees.

Dr. Hamel is hospitalized at Lakeland Medical Center's COVID-19 unit. He was in good condition as of April 13.

