Prioritizing healthcare workforce well-being: 12 organizations taking the lead

A call to action for healthcare leaders to affirm their commitment to workforce well-being has expanded to include more organizations.

The All-In WellBeing First for Healthcare campaign, first announced in April, invites healthcare leaders to sign a commitment to prioritize well-being strategies, resources and policies in the workplace. The commitment requires healthcare leaders to acknowledge their role in investing in and cultivating a healthy environment for their workforce, clearly define goals to improve the well-being of workers and share tools with peers to achieve goals, according to representatives with the campaign.

"The healthcare workforce is seeing unprecedented rates of burnout and trauma as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the campaign website states. "Furthermore, almost half of the workforce does not feel valued by their organizations."

According to the website, the campaign goal is to "identify a future state where the healthcare workforce feels valued and can sustain their sense of purpose and meaning in their work."

The 12 organizations currently involved with the call to action:

#FirstRespondersFirst

The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation

American Medical Association

American Nurses Foundation

American Hospital Association

Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare

American Association of Colleges of Nursing

American College of Emergency Physicians

The Collaborative for Healing and Renewal in Medicine

National Black Nurses Association

Medicine Forward

Johnson & Johnson Center for Health Worker Innovation

"Recognizing this great need and the lack of available tools, we brought together the leading healthcare organizations to develop a campaign which provides resources and solutions to address this crisis immediately," Corey Feist, co-founder of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation and CEO of the University of Virginia Physicians Group, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are utilizing private sector ideas and seeking public policy solutions like the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act."

The campaign plans to launch an interactive website in November to engage health leaders and healthcare workers together on initiatives. More information about the campaign is available here.