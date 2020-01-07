Politico: Congress' 2020 healthcare agenda

Politico reports that congressional leaders have a growing to-do list for healthcare and a "narrow" window to make progress before the 2020 election.

Leaders in both chambers are optimistic they can find common ground on surprise medical billing legislation by May, according to the report.

The outlook is less sunny for drug pricing legislation, which faces a steeper climb to approval. A bipartisan proposal in the Senate hasn't gained traction due to a provision that would fine pharmaceutical companies for increasing drug prices faster than inflation. Democrats and Republicans in the House are at odds over allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices, according to the report.

Other items on the docket include:

Results of a probe into short-term health insurance policies and their marketing practices

Continued investigation of CMS Administrator Seema Verma's use of private contractors

Investigation of state use of opioid funding

