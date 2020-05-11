New Mexico hospital workers declare no confidence in CEO, allege mismanagement

An ad hoc group of staff providers at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M., took a vote of no confidence in CEO David Conejo on May 5, alleging Mr. Conejo created an unsafe working environment, Searchlight New Mexico reported.

The group, which sent a warning letter to the hospital board, also accuses the CEO of failing to effectively communicate, promoting a lack of transparency and poor financial management, according to the investigative news organization.

"The board members should understand that they are ultimately responsible for breaches in their fiduciary obligations to the hospital system by allowing the CEO to create unsafe working conditions," the healthcare workers wrote.

During a protest May 8, Valory Wangler, MD, the hospital's CMO, described what she considers understaffing as well as a lack of response to staff's concerns, according to the Navajo Times.

Mr. Conejo did not respond to requests by Searchlight New Mexico for comment.

On the CEO's behalf, the hospital's public information officer said: "COVID-19 is a new challenge for everyone. We are learning every day and our staff is working very hard to provide the best care possible for our COVID-19 patients."

Rehoboth is a 60-bed facility with an eight-bed intensive care unit.

