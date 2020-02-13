Nevada union opposes Sanders' 'Medicare for All' plan

A "politically powerful" union representing 130,000 culinary workers and their families opposes "Medicare for All," particularly the version of the plan Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is running on, according to The Nevada Independent.

The union is distributing flyers that say Mr. Sanders' plan would "end Culinary Healthcare" and "require Medicare for All," according to the report. By contrast, the flyers describe the version of Medicare for All being promoted by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as a plan to "replace Culinary Healthcare after 3-year [sic] transition or at end of collective bargaining agreements."

The union opposes single-payer plans that would require workers to drop the health insurance they've negotiated, which is among the best coverage in Nevada, according to the report.

The state's Democratic primary is on Feb. 22. The union has not endorsed a candidate. Read the full story here.

More articles on leadership and management:

Corner Office: AdventHealth CEO Terry Shaw on 30 years in the healing ministry

North Carolina employee association, New Hanover Regional pour money into competing ads

GOP disagreement stalls drug pricing bill in Senate

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.