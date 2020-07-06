Nationwide Children's fires nurse for using racial slur

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital announced July 6 that it has fired a nurse after a video of her saying a racial slur circulated on social media.

The video, posted July 4 on Twitter, shows the woman outside of a bar in Columbus in what appears to be a verbal altercation with the person recording the video, according to TV station WCMH. The woman uses a racial slur before being escorted away by police, according to the report.

On July 6, Nationwide Children's announced the nurse's employment had been terminated due to the incident.

"This past weekend a video of a Nationwide Children's Hospital employee using a racial slur was widely circulated on social media. This employee's conduct was extremely troubling, inconsistent with our values, and violated Nationwide Children's social media policies," the hospital said in a statement posted online.

"Due to the unique and public nature of this incident, Nationwide Children's is taking the unusual step of announcing this employee was terminated."



