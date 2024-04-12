NAACOS co-founder, CEO to retire

National Association of ACOs President and CEO Clif Gaus, ScD, will retire this fall from the organization, which he co-founded in 2012.

Dr. Gaus has served as president and CEO of the organization since its inception, according to an April 11 NAACOS news release.

When the organization was founded, there were about 100 Medicare ACOs, according to the release. That has grown to more than 600, and about 70 percent are NAACOS members. The organization works to advance ACOs through shared learning, education, and advocacy with Congress and federal agencies.

NAACOS has also grown to represent organizations more broadly interested in value-based care, according to the release. In partnership with AHIP and the American Medical Association, the association released a playbook of voluntary best practices for value-based care payment arrangements on April 10.

A search committee has been appointed to find Dr. Gaus' successor, the release said.