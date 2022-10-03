More companies are naming 'chief metaverse officers'

One in 4 people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse in a few years, management consulting company Gartner Inc. recently told Bloomberg. In light of that trend, many companies are adding chief metaverse officers to their C-suites, Essence reported Sept. 28.

Procter & Gamble, Crate and Barrel and luxury goods company LVMH are among those pioneering the role, which is responsible for developing and maintaining a company's place in the metaverse, according to Essence.

More than 400 healthcare patents have been filed in the metaverse as of Aug. 24.