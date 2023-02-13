Maryland Hospital Association CEO is out

Bob Atlas is no longer president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, a spokesperson for the group confirmed to Becker's.

The spokesperson declined to provide any further information about the circumstances surrounding the departure.

Mr. Atlas served as president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association since 2018.

He was taken off the leadership listing on the group's website Feb. 10 amid discussions with state legislative leaders about how hospitals handle Medicaid patients who need dental surgery, the Daily Record reported. The same day, a state legislator introduced a bill that would require hospitals to provide operating room time for dental procedures for Medicaid beneficiaries.



Before becoming CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, Mr. Atlas served as president of EBG Advisors, a consulting affiliate of Epstein Becker Green, a health law firm.

Meghan McClelland currently serves as COO and senior vice president of operations for the Maryland Hospital Association.