Made a mistake? 'Fix it and learn from it,' says 1 Texas health system CEO 

Forget about layers of administration and siloed departments. When it comes to the skills needed to be a great hospital leader, Frank Beaman, CEO of Faith Community Health System in Jacksboro, Texas, says the key is to create a culture that allows all employees to step up and make hard decisions.

Mr. Beaman spoke with Becker's about the benefits of a leadership style that encourages strong decision-making by others. "I think the ability to lead with empathy is essential in healthcare. Motivating and leading a team is very easy when they trust that you have their backs even when they make mistakes."

Sure, he said, not every decision made will be the right one, but the lessons that can be learned from mistakes are invaluable.

"'Mistakes are what you learn and grow from. I believe in the saying, 'Good judgment comes from experience; experience comes from bad judgment,''' Mr. Beaman said, offering three steps to success:

Educate your team and make sure they are competent to make decisions within the scope of their positions. Put in place a culture that allows team members the ability to make decisions. Expect missteps and use them as teachable moments.

"I want our employees to put patients first. With that in mind, I want them to exercise judgment — even in new situations," he said. "My team knows that they will get in more trouble with me for making no decision versus making a mistake. If a mistake is made, we can fix it and learn from it."









