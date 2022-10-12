KLAS Research Report Announces Impressive 92.9 (out of 100) Overall Satisfaction Score for the LeanTaaS iQueue for Infusion Centers Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – October 12, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, has once again received exceptional customer ratings, this time for its AI-enabled iQueue for Infusion Centers product, according to a new KLAS Research report.

LeanTaaS received a 92.9 (out of 100) score from KLAS for overall satisfaction for iQueue for Infusion Centers after conducting phone interviews with LeanTaaS customers. This is a remarkably strong rating from KLAS; 80.9 is the average score for KLAS-rated software products.

Customers view LeanTaaS as a critical partner in improving operations in infusion settings, achieving outcomes like decreased wait times, increased patient volumes, optimized scheduling, and reduced staff overtime. Additionally, customers reported that LeanTaaS provides strong partnership and collaboration with clients, including executive involvement, and delivers high-quality data and predictive analytics. Key highlights and customer feedback include:

100% of customers are satisfied with their investment

100% of customers say that LeanTaaS “keeps all promises”

100% of customers achieved visibility into real-time booking for optimal appointment slots

100% of customers adopted optimized scheduling templates to maximize patient access, decrease wait times, and level load the day

100% of customers said the product is part of their long-term plans

Operational limitations such as resource constraints, variable patient demand, and a workforce shortage make it difficult to effectively manage infusion operations. This often leads to volatile workloads in which resources may be both under- and overutilized in the course of a single day, every day. iQueue for Infusion Centers leverages machine learning and predictive and prescriptive analytics to optimize scheduling templates, level load daily schedules, and flag future problem days for preventive action. As a result, patient wait times decrease while patient volume grows, and nurses avoid overtime work that contributes to burnout. iQueue for Infusion Centers is currently used by more than 80% of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, nearly 60% of National Cancer Institute members, and over 11,000 individual infusion chairs.

“iQueue for Infusion Centers improves patient satisfaction by increasing patient access – patients get an appointment sooner and experience reduced wait times when they arrive for their appointment. It also improves nurse frustration and burnout by reducing overtime and adjusting workflows to include appropriate breaks. Efficient use of infusion chairs and care environments also produces a quick break even and impressive ROI opportunities,” said Niel Oscarson, Research Director at KLAS Research and lead author of the LeanTaaS report. “These outcomes, combined with LeanTaaS’ collaborative partnership and exceptional support, factor into LeanTaaS’ incredibly high score and all of the respondents being satisfied with LeanTaaS and the solution.”

This report follows a previous KLAS Research report published in June that revealed an equally impressive overall satisfaction score for the LeanTaaS iQueue for Operating Rooms solution. These reports, in addition to a significant growth investment made by Bain Capital, provide further validation of the maturity of AI-based operations tools and that LeanTaaS is the creator and category leader of capacity optimization.

“We’re very pleased to see that our customers are unanimously satisfied with our product as well as the partnership and collaboration they receive from LeanTaaS,” said Ashley Joseph, VP of Client Services, Infusion Centers at LeanTaaS. “Infusion centers provide a critical service for patients with severe illness, and centers are under an incredible amount of pressure to treat more patients with fewer resources. We’re proud to be making a profound impact on the operations of these life-saving centers so that more patients can receive timely care.”

In the report, LeanTaaS’ customers provided compelling feedback about their experiences using iQueue for Infusion Centers, including the following:

High ROI for improving patient flow and growing new patient reach

“iQueue for Infusion Centers helps us keep the patient flow going and reduces our wait times. We are seeing more patients now than we ever have before. Regarding capacity optimization, the application helps ensure that we are scheduling our appointments at the right times to see the most patients that we can. We are also doing a much better job of managing our staff when it comes to lunches and overtime and such.” —Director

LeanTaaS provides strong partnership and collaboration to clients

“LeanTaaS is there for us as much as we want them to be. That is one of their key strengths. If we ask them to, the vendor will come on-site and tweak as much of the system as we want. If we get a template that doesn’t work, the vendor will change that template for us. LeanTaaS is phenomenal about things like that.” —VP/executive

High-quality data and predictive analytics

“The outcomes definitely come from the solution’s reporting, dashboards, and analytics. We can retroactively go back and see where our problem areas were and where our delays are, and then we also have that in a future-looking capacity to see overall where we are going to run into time crunches or where we just need to reallocate patients to different resources. Everything is pretty transparent and visible just on one nice little screen.” —Manager

To access the full report, download it here. For more information about KLAS, visit KLAS Research. For more about LeanTaaS and its suite of innovative AI and ML-based solutions, visit https://leantaas.com/.

