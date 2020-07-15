Jefferson Health CEO co-authors book calling for a healthcare revolution

A health system CEO, a venture capital leader and a tech writer recently came together to write a book detailing why healthcare is due for a revolution.

The book, titled UnHealthcare: A Manifesto for Health Assurance, was co-authored by Stephen Klasko, MD, the president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health in Philadelphia; Hemant Taneja, the managing director of San Francisco-based venture capital firm General Catalyst; and tech journalist Kevin Maney.

The book provides insight on how to design an innovation platform for healthcare, something the authors believe is direly necessary — especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It outlines a future where healthcare follows a data-forward and consumer-centric model in which patients pay less for better care.

"People don't want to be patients," Dr. Klasko said in a July 15 news release. "People want to live productive and happy lives without healthcare getting in the way. We've started at the wrong side. We've been building hospital facilities when people really need healthcare with no address."

