In healthcare providers they trust: What Americans told Cleveland Clinic pollsters

Most Americans trust their healthcare providers as the top source of information about healthcare, a May 11 report by Parade Media/Cleveland Clinic/Ipsos found.

The study surveyed 1,005 U.S. adults  April 5-6.

Five report findings:

  1. More than a third (37 percent) of respondents said they delayed regular medical care during the pandemic, and 57 percent said they feel safer seeking care now compared to six months ago.

  2. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they're up to date on health screenings recommended for their gender and age.

  3. Healthcare providers are the No. 1 source of health information (62 percent), followed by healthcare organization websites (35 percent), television news (18 percent), and news websites (18 percent).

  4. About 9 of 10 respondents said their healthcare provider listens and supports them (93 percent).

  5. About 2 in 5 respondents reported that they did not know their last blood pressure reading (43 percent); 55 percent said they didn't know their last cholesterol reading; 60 percent said they didn't know their body mass index; and 62 percent said they didn't know their last blood sugar reading.

