In healthcare providers they trust: What Americans told Cleveland Clinic pollsters

Most Americans trust their healthcare providers as the top source of information about healthcare, a May 11 report by Parade Media/Cleveland Clinic/Ipsos found.

The study surveyed 1,005 U.S. adults April 5-6.

Five report findings:

More than a third (37 percent) of respondents said they delayed regular medical care during the pandemic, and 57 percent said they feel safer seeking care now compared to six months ago.



Sixty-five percent of respondents said they're up to date on health screenings recommended for their gender and age.



Healthcare providers are the No. 1 source of health information (62 percent), followed by healthcare organization websites (35 percent), television news (18 percent), and news websites (18 percent).



About 9 of 10 respondents said their healthcare provider listens and supports them (93 percent).



About 2 in 5 respondents reported that they did not know their last blood pressure reading (43 percent); 55 percent said they didn't know their last cholesterol reading; 60 percent said they didn't know their body mass index; and 62 percent said they didn't know their last blood sugar reading.

