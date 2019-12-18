Hutchinson Health lays off 12 employees

Hutchinson (Minn.) Health has laid off a dozen employees as part of changes to staffing levels and hours, hospital president Jim Lyons told the Hutchinson Leader.

He told the newspaper the changes affected fewer than 50 people, including the layoffs, but most affected employees will see their work hours change or their role adjusted.

Hutchinson Health attributed the move to efforts to improve efficiencies.

"As we continue to work on and focus on the needs of the community, that means we have to make adjustments to mix and complement the level of staff that we need. That's been the driving force behind this," said Mr. Lyons.

The staffing changes at Hutchinson Health come as the organization's parent company, HealthPartners, recently announced three rounds of layoffs. HealthPartners, a Bloomington, Minn.-based health insurer and hospital operator, announced earlier this month that it will close a home care unit, affecting about 70 employees.

In November, HealthPartners also confirmed about 75 job cuts, citing decreased Medicare revenue, and announced it will close retail pharmacies, as well as lay off about 300 employees. It will continue to offer mail-order options.

