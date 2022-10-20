How to reshuffle your organization without major disruption

Alexis Kayser -

More companies are restructuring their teams — and finances — to improve efficiency before a potential recession, according to management consulting firm Korn Ferry. However, reshuffling the wrong way can lead to pushback from employees. 

In a recent article, Korn Ferry lays out advice for companies aiming for change. Some of the firm's tips for those at the helm:

  • Start sooner rather than later; companies do not want to be the last to "throttle back." 
  • Do not ask departments to cut costs equally. Instead, work with each team's nuanced needs. 
  • Communicate what you anticipate is causing the shift. On the surface, many organizations' finances seem fine, which can confuse employees.
  • Explain the "big picture," and clearly explain why this moment can bring it into focus. 
  • Do not linger during the layoff process, and move with empathy. 

