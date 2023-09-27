How long healthcare CEOs, CFOs are holding office

When compared to leaders of other industries, healthcare CEOs and CFOs serve slightly below-average tenures, according to a recent report from Crist Kolder Associates.

The executive recruiting firm examines the backgrounds and measures turnover of C-suite executives in a portfolio of 674 Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies, 9.9 percent of which are healthcare organizations. Analysts tracked data from Jan. 1, 1995, through Aug. 15, 2023, to compile this year's Volatility Report.

Healthcare CEOs have an average tenure of 6.6 years, just below the cross-industry average of 6.9 years, according to the report. They also had the lowest level of turnover at 4.5 percent; for comparison, services CEOs sport a 22.7 percent turnover rate so far this year.

Meanwhile, healthcare CFOs serve 4.7 years on average, settling near the all-industry mean of 4.9 years. Companies in the healthcare industry have also had the lowest CFO turnover of any industry, at 5.3 percent this year.