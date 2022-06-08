How 4 female hospital executives lead by example

Gender disparities continue to exist across the U.S. workforce. However, female executives at four Ohio hospitals have been able to break down barriers and lead by example at their organizations, the Tribune Chronicle reported June 5.

The newspaper recently interviewed these four executives about their careers and leadership styles:

Genie Aubel, president of Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

Kathleen Harley, president of Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Char Wray, MSN, RN, president of Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Krista McFadden, MSN, RN, president and CEO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren

Here are four quotes from their interviews:

1. Ms. Aubel on her drive to excel: "I'm wired that way. Part of it is how I was raised; it was my parents. Those are the biggest influences in our life to begin with."

2. Ms. Harley on sleeping at the hospital overnight during a snowstorm: "I didn't know how many people weren't showing up, and when we got those 16 inches, I thought, well, if the president can't show up when there is 16 inches, how can I expect other people to show up, to get in their car and get here?"

3. Ms. Wray on making mistakes: "It's OK to stumble and make a mistake. You just get yourself up and dust yourself off and you go."

4. Ms. McFadden on being present: "It's not about the office and the big chair and the desk and all of those things. It's really about your ability to connect with people and motivate people to be better and do more and sometimes do more with less. The pandemic showed us it's not always going to be that you’re going to have all the resources that you’re going to need, so then what?"

Read the full article here.