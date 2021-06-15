How 1 healthcare company doubled the number of women among its C-suite ranks

In 2007, there were five times as many men as women in officer roles at biotechnology company Genentech, and female directors left twice as often as men. To improve the rate of women in leadership positions and mitigate the number of women leaving the company, Genentech implemented several strategies to achieve gender equity, according to a June 2 report in Harvard Business Review.

At the start of Genentech's gender equity journey, there were nearly equal numbers of men and women among all employees. Women made up 44 percent of managers and supervisors and 41 percent of directors, but just 16 percent of officers.

Four ways Genentech improved gender equity: