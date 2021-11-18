Houston Methodist CEO says he was 'personally offended' by physician's COVID-19 claims 

Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD, said this week he was personally offended by a suspended physician's behavior and misleading comments on social media about COVID-19.

Mary Bowden, MD, resigned Nov. 15 after her Nov. 12 suspension for using her social media accounts to spread "dangerous misinformation which is not based in science," according to the hospital.

In her posts, Dr. Bowden also discussed vaccination mandates and support of the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, a drug the FDA has warned against using to treat COVID-19 patients.

In his Nov. 17 statement, Dr. Boom also said Dr. Bowden also was suspended "for using vulgar and foul language while expressing her opinions. This inappropriate and disrespectful language violates our core values at Houston Methodist, and reflects poorly on Houston Methodist, our physicians and the medical profession as a whole."

The hospital said it asked Dr. Bowden to remove the inaccurate statements from her accounts, and she was suspended while it conducted an investigation. The hospital said it also invited Dr. Bowden to discuss the issue, but instead she voluntarily resigned before the review was completed.