Hospital CEO turnover down year over year

Hospitals and health systems reported 11 CEO changes last month, marking a 52% decrease from the same month in 2023.

Hospitals and health systems announced 23 CEO changes in January 2023, according to a Feb. 27 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that examines CEO turnover in the U.S. each month.

Last month, hospitals announced the fourth highest number of CEO changes across the 29 industries and sectors measured by the firm. Across all industries, there were 194 CEO changes in January, down 5% from the 204 CEO exits recorded in December 2023 and up 73% from the 112 CEO exits that occurred in January 2023.

January 2023's CEO departures marked the highest monthly total for the sector since August 2018, according to the firm. The year ended with 10 CEO exits announced at hospitals and health systems.