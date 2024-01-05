Healthcare awareness calendar: Key months, weeks and days in 2024

Here are the days, weeks and months set aside to raise awareness or recognize healthcare conditions and workers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Sources are the CDC and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

January

National Birth Defects Awareness Month

One Health Awareness Month

National Blood Donor Month

Week of note:

22-26: Radon Awareness Week

February

American Heart Month

Weeks of note:

1-7: Patient Recognition Week

11-17: National Salute to Veteran Patients

Day of note:

4: World Cancer Day

March

National Nutrition Month

National Social Work Month

Week of note:

10-16: Patient Safety Awareness Week

Days of note:

3: World Hearing Day

19: Certified Nurses Day

30: National Doctors Day

April

Counseling Awareness Month

Weeks of note:

1-7: National Public Health Week

16: National Healthcare Decisions Day (with a week of outreach)

Days of note:

7: World Health Day

20: National Death Doulas Day

24: Administrative Professionals Day

May

ALS Awareness Month

Better Hearing and Speech Month

Mental Health Month

National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

Weeks of note:

5-11: Children's Mental Health Awareness Week

6-12: Lung Cancer Action Week

6-12: Heat Awareness Week

6-12: Nurses Week

12-18: National Hospital Week

12-18: National Nursing Home Week

Days of note:

31: Heat Safety Awareness Day

31: World No Tobacco Day

June

National Safety Month

Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

PTSD Awareness Month

Week of note:

13-19: National Nursing Assistant Week

Day of note:

17: National Career Nursing Assistants Day

July

UV Safety Month

August

Day of note:

23: Health Unit Coordinators Day

September

Healthy Aging Month

Pain Awareness Month

Childhood Cancer Month

National Suicide Prevention Month

Newborn Screening Awareness Month

October

Children's Health Month

American Pharmacists Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Clergy and Chaplains Appreciation Month

National Physical Therapy Month

Weeks of note:

8-14: National Case Management Week

21-25: National Health Education Week

20-26: National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Days of note:

10: World Mental Health Day

12: World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

November

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

National Family Caregivers Month

Week of note:

10-16: Home Care Aide Week

Days of note:

3: One Health Day

5: National Volunteer Managers Day

21: Children's Grief Awareness Day

December

Day of note:

1: World AIDS Day





