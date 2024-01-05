Healthcare awareness calendar: Key months, weeks and days in 2024

Here are the days, weeks and months set aside to raise awareness or recognize healthcare conditions and workers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Sources are the CDC and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
January
- National Birth Defects Awareness Month
- One Health Awareness Month
- National Blood Donor Month
Week of note:
22-26: Radon Awareness Week
February
- American Heart Month
Weeks of note:
- 1-7: Patient Recognition Week
- 11-17: National Salute to Veteran Patients
Day of note:
- 4: World Cancer Day
March
- National Nutrition Month
- National Social Work Month
Week of note:
- 10-16: Patient Safety Awareness Week
Days of note:
- 3: World Hearing Day
- 19: Certified Nurses Day
- 30: National Doctors Day
April
- Counseling Awareness Month
Weeks of note:
- 1-7: National Public Health Week
- 16: National Healthcare Decisions Day (with a week of outreach)
Days of note:
- 7: World Health Day
- 20: National Death Doulas Day
- 24: Administrative Professionals Day
May
- ALS Awareness Month
- Better Hearing and Speech Month
- Mental Health Month
- National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month
Weeks of note:
- 5-11: Children's Mental Health Awareness Week
- 6-12: Lung Cancer Action Week
- 6-12: Heat Awareness Week
- 6-12: Nurses Week
- 12-18: National Hospital Week
- 12-18: National Nursing Home Week
Days of note:
- 31: Heat Safety Awareness Day
- 31: World No Tobacco Day
June
- National Safety Month
- Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
- PTSD Awareness Month
Week of note:
- 13-19: National Nursing Assistant Week
Day of note:
- 17: National Career Nursing Assistants Day
July
- UV Safety Month
August
Day of note:
- 23: Health Unit Coordinators Day
September
- Healthy Aging Month
- Pain Awareness Month
- Childhood Cancer Month
- National Suicide Prevention Month
- Newborn Screening Awareness Month
October
- Children's Health Month
- American Pharmacists Month
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Clergy and Chaplains Appreciation Month
- National Physical Therapy Month
Weeks of note:
- 8-14: National Case Management Week
- 21-25: National Health Education Week
- 20-26: National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
Days of note:
- 10: World Mental Health Day
- 12: World Hospice and Palliative Care Day
November
- Lung Cancer Awareness Month
- National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
- National Family Caregivers Month
Week of note:
- 10-16: Home Care Aide Week
Days of note:
- 3: One Health Day
- 5: National Volunteer Managers Day
- 21: Children's Grief Awareness Day
December
Day of note:
- 1: World AIDS Day