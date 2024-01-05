Healthcare awareness calendar: Key months, weeks and days in 2024

Kelly Gooch -

Here are the days, weeks and months set aside to raise awareness or recognize healthcare conditions and workers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Sources are the CDC and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

January

  • National Birth Defects Awareness Month
  • One Health Awareness Month
  • National Blood Donor Month

Week of note:

22-26: Radon Awareness Week

February

  • American Heart Month

Weeks of note:

  • 1-7: Patient Recognition Week
  • 11-17: National Salute to Veteran Patients

Day of note: 

  • 4: World Cancer Day

March

  • National Nutrition Month
  • National Social Work Month

Week of note: 

  • 10-16: Patient Safety Awareness Week

Days of note:

  • 3: World Hearing Day 
  • 19: Certified Nurses Day
  • 30: National Doctors Day

April

  • Counseling Awareness Month

Weeks of note: 

  • 1-7: National Public Health Week
  • 16: National Healthcare Decisions Day (with a week of outreach)

Days of note: 

  • 7: World Health Day
  • 20: National Death Doulas Day
  • 24: Administrative Professionals Day

May

  • ALS Awareness Month
  • Better Hearing and Speech Month
  • Mental Health Month
  • National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

Weeks of note:

  • 5-11: Children's Mental Health Awareness Week
  • 6-12: Lung Cancer Action Week
  • 6-12: Heat Awareness Week
  • 6-12: Nurses Week
  • 12-18: National Hospital Week
  • 12-18: National Nursing Home Week

Days of note: 

  • 31: Heat Safety Awareness Day
  • 31: World No Tobacco Day

June

  • National Safety Month
  • Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
  • PTSD Awareness Month

Week of note: 

  • 13-19: National Nursing Assistant Week

Day of note: 

  • 17: National Career Nursing Assistants Day

July

  • UV Safety Month

August

Day of note: 

  • 23: Health Unit Coordinators Day

September

  • Healthy Aging Month
  • Pain Awareness Month
  • Childhood Cancer Month
  • National Suicide Prevention Month
  • Newborn Screening Awareness Month

October

  • Children's Health Month
  • American Pharmacists Month
  • Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  • Clergy and Chaplains Appreciation Month
  • National Physical Therapy Month

Weeks of note: 

  • 8-14: National Case Management Week
  • 21-25: National Health Education Week
  • 20-26: National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Days of note: 

  • 10: World Mental Health Day
  • 12: World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

November

  • Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
  • National Family Caregivers Month

Week of note: 

  • 10-16: Home Care Aide Week

Days of note: 

  • 3: One Health Day
  • 5: National Volunteer Managers Day
  • 21: Children's Grief Awareness Day

December

Day of note: 

  • 1: World AIDS Day



Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles