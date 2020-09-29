Hawaii ICU nurse fired after criticizing hospital's COVID-19 response

Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku, Hawaii, fired an ICU nurse who has criticized the facility administrators' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Maui News reported.

Aaron Bear was fired Sept. 26 for violations under code of conduct, according to the notice of employment termination he provided to the publication. Co-workers complained about feeling intimidated by Mr. Bear, and he had been suspended repeatedly over such issues as his use of social media to target the hospital and administrators, the notice said, according to The Maui News.

Hospital officials said Mr. Bear was warned he could be fired for continued noncompliance with hospital rules, according to the publication.

The nurse's termination came after he started a petition in April seeking the immediate resignation of four Maui Memorial leaders, alleging that the hospital was jeopardizing the safety of healthcare staff and the Maui community.

Mr. Bear also publicly shared his concerns over what he considered lack of leadership and transparency by the hospital administration after Maui Memorial faced two outbreaks earlier this year, according to The Maui News.

Mr. Bear rejected some of the hospital's claims in an interview with the publication. He told The Maui News he was "trying to make it safe for us as staff and the patients" and that his speaking up was not directed at individuals.

Hospital spokesperson Tracy Dallarda confirmed Mr. Bear's termination and told the publication that the hospital was not able to comment on human resources matters.

Read the full report here.

