Happy Valentine's Day: 10 #HealthPolicyValentines to celebrate Feb. 14

Since 2012, healthcare experts and policy wonks have posted love notes to the industry on Twitter around Valentine's Day in the form of #HealthPolicyValentines.

Ten of Becker's Hospital Review's 2020 favorites, listed in alphabetical order:

1. Andy Slavitt (former administrator of CMS): "Hotspotters" are still hot to me.

2. Dania Palanker (health policy expert at Georgetown University Center on Health Insurance Reforms): Roses are red/Violets are blue/The P is for portability/But HIPAA protects privacy too.

3. Emma Sandoe, PhD (founder of #HealthPolicyValentines): They say the key to a good relationship is a Healthy Adult Opportunity.

4. House Committee on Education and Labor: Roses are red/Violets are blue/The Committee has spoken: No surprise billing for you!

5. John Mullahy, PhD (professor of health economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison): Roses are red/Violets are blue/Really well identified empirical models in health policy research/ Are few.

6. Mary Politi, PhD (health psychologist and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine): Roses are red/Violets are blue/Coronavirus in the U.S. is not as scary as the flu.

7. Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association: ER sign is red/Scrubs are blue/Let's increase access/And efficiency too.

8. Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission: My love for you is more transparent than supplemental payments.

9. Sarah Kliff (health policy journalist): Roses are red/Band-Aids are brown/They can cost $629 in one Connecticut town.

10. Thomas Novak (Medicaid interoperability lead at ONC and CMS): Girl, I must be methicillin and you must be MRSA because I cannot resist you!

